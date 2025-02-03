Philips 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Smart Soundbar - Black TAB6309/10

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Elevate your home audio experience with the Philips TAB6309/10 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Smart Soundbar in sleek black. This cutting-edge sound system combines superior audio technology with smart features, delivering an immersive and dynamic soundscape that transforms your living space into a personal cinema. The Philips TAB6309/10 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Smart Soundbar - Black is the perfect blend of advanced audio technology and modern convenience. With features like the wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual, and the Philips Home Entertainment app, this soundbar delivers an exceptional audio experience that enhances your home entertainment setup. Upgrade your sound system with the Philips TAB6309/10 and enjoy a new level of audio immersion and clarity.

Elevate your home audio experience with the Philips TAB6309/10 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Smart Soundbar in sleek black. This cutting-edge sound system combines superior audio technology with smart features, delivering an immersive and dynamic soundscape that transforms your living space into a personal cinema. The Philips TAB6309/10 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Smart Soundbar - Black is the perfect blend of advanced audio technology and modern convenience. With features like the wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual, and the Philips Home Entertainment app, this soundbar delivers an exceptional audio experience that enhances your home entertainment setup. Upgrade your sound system with the Philips TAB6309/10 and enjoy a new level of audio immersion and clarity.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.