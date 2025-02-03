Bathroom Washbasin Frame with Built-in Basin Black Iron

This wall-mounted bathroom washbasin frame with a bulid-in basin is a perfect match for your bathroom or washroom with a clean, tidy appearance. The wash stand is made of powder-coated iron, making it stable and durable. This washbasin frame gives easy access to towels and baskets and creates a more ample space than closed storage. Made of ceramic, the basin can not only serve as a vessel for daily use but also as an adornment in your living space. Thanks to its trendsetting and contemporary design, this washbasin will definitely suit any decor. An overflow is also equipped to flow water out when it gets too full. Its glazed surface brings itself a modern yet elegant design. Additionally, the washbasin frame and basin are easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The tap and the drain are not included in the delivery. Important information - Wall-mounted washbasin frame: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated iron . Overall dimensions: 79 x 38 x 31 cm (L x W x H) . Tube thickness: 0.8 mm . Built-in basin: . Colour: White . Material: Ceramic . Overall dimensions: 81 x 39.5 x 18.5 cm (L x W x H) . Ceramic edge thickness: 4 cm . Drain hole diameter: 4.5 cm . With an overflow . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Wall-mounted washbasin frame . 1 x Built-in basin

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)