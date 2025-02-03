Outdoor Garbage Bin Grey 38x38x65 cm PP

This outdoor garbage bin has a large capacity and is perfect for use in parks, gardens, and other public spaces. Durable material: Polypropylene (PP) is a popular plastic that is also one of the most used materials in outdoor furniture. It's lightweight, tough, and resistant to impact. Also, this garden waste bin is weather-resistant and UV resistant, and easy to maintain. Imitation wood texture design: This outdoor bin features an imitation wood texture design that adds a touch of natural charm to your outdoor living space. Large capacity: The outdoor waste bin has a large capacity of up to 80 L, so you can easily store all your outdoor waste. Lid enclosure: This garden bin comes with a lid to prevent pesky creatures from getting into the bin while preventing odours from escaping. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: 100% PP (Polypropylene) . External dimensions: 38 x 38 x 65 cm (L x W x H) . Internal dimensions: 33 x 33 x 62 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity: 80 L . Assembly required: Yes

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)