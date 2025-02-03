Workout Bench with Barbell and Dumbbell Set 60.5 kg

This workout bench, delivered with a barbell and dumbbell set, will improve your physical fitness, tone your muscles and, in conjunction with a calorie-controlled diet, help you lose weight. It is suitable for your personal home gym or any commercial gym or training studio. The weight bench is equipped with an adjustable backrest. The backrest will comfortably support your back and shoulders during your workout. The five adjustable settings of backrest enable you to choose the most comfortable position and adjust your training intensity to meet your specific needs. This versatile fitness bench is constructed from top-quality steel, and the durable, padded cushion will offer you great comfort during your workout. The barbell and dumbbell set features solid chrome-plated bars with quick-action spring collars (for barbell bar), non-slip knurled grips, and fluted star-screw caps (for dumbbell bars) for secure attachment of the weight plates. You can work out without worrying about safety issues. The weight plates are made with a robust polyethylene casing. They can be combined in various ways for different training purposes. Delivery includes a workout bench, a barbell bar, two dumbbell bars, six 1. 25 kg weight plates, four 2. 5 kg weight plates, four 5 kg weight plates, two 10 kg weight plates, four caps and two spring collars. Important information - Workout bench: . Material: Steel . Dimensions (assembled): 133 x 41 x 47.5 cm (L x W x H) . Backrest dimensions: 79 x 24 x 4 cm (L x W x T) . Seat dimensions: 31 x 30 x 4 cm (L x W x T) . Seat height: 47.5 cm . Backrest adjustable: 5 settings (47.5 cm/70 cm/91 cm/112 cm/131 cm) . Maximum user weight: 100 kg . Barbell and dumbbell set: . Weight plates with polyethylene casing . Grip size: approximately 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . 1 x 2 kg barbell bar: 2.5 x 140 cm (Diameter x L) . 2 x 0.5 kg dumbbell bar: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . 6 x 1.25 kg weight plate: 17.5 x 3 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 2.5 kg weight plate: 22 x 4 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 5 kg weight plate: 27 x 4.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 2 x 10 kg weight plate: 32 x 5.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x Cap . 2 x Spring collar . Total weight including bars: 60.5 kg . Total weight of plates: 57.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (140 cm): 120 kg

