Weight Bench with Weight Rack, Barbell and Dumbbell Set 30.5kg

From bench press to leg exercises, you can train a wide variety of muscles with this folding weight bench! The bench is delivered with a barbell and dumbbell set. Durable and robust: The fitness bench is made of durable steel. The sturdy steel construction of the bench ensures your safety during the exercises. Comfortable workout experience: The weight bench features a backrest with 4 inclining positions, is well padded and has foam rollers to support the knees. Safe design: The barbell and dumbbell set features solid chrome-plated bars with quick-action spring collars (for barbell bar), non-slip knurled grips, and fluted star-screw caps (for dumbbell bars) for secure attachment of the weight plates. You can work out without worrying about safety issues. Foldable design: The weight bench can simply be folded and stored vertically after use. Important information - Weight bench: . Backrest adjustable in 4 positions . Easily folds flat . Dimensions: 147 x 123 x 103 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions when folded: 124 x 80 x 163 cm (L x W x H) . With 2 safety brackets . Diameter of the bar: 25 mm . Barbell and dumbbell set: . Weight plates with polyethylene casing . Grip size: approximately 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . 1 x 2 kg barbell bar: 2.5 x 140 cm (Diameter x L) . 2 x 0.5 kg dumbbell bar: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . 6 x 1.25 kg weight plate: 17.5 x 3 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x 2.5 kg weight plate: 22 x 4 cm (Diameter x T) . 2 x 5 kg weight plate: 27 x 4.5 cm (Diameter x T) . 4 x Cap . 2 x Spring collar . Total weight including bars: 30.5 kg . Total weight of plates: 27.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (140 cm): 120 kg

