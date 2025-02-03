Speaker Stands 2 pcs Tempered Glass 1 Pillar Design Silver

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Enjoy the quality of your free standing sound system with our pair of speaker stands. Its modern design combines glass and aluminum and will fit any interior. Thanks to the heavy-duty tempered glass surface and the sturdy pillar, your speakers will get the needed support. The four skidproof plastic pads under the base plate help to reduce vibration and prevent your carpet or wood floor from being damaged by the base plate. Delivery includes 2 speaker stands. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Tempered glass plate + aluminium pillar . Total dimensions: 25 x 25 x 58 cm (L x W x H) . Top plate dimensions: 20 x 20 cm (L x W) . Bottom plate dimensions: 25 x 25 cm (L x W) . Top glass thickness: 6 mm . Base glass thickness: 10 mm . Pillar diameter: 50 mm . Maximum load capacity: 25 kg (each) . With skidproof plastic pads beneath the bottom plate . Delivery includes 2 speaker stands

