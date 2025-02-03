Marketplace.
Aluminum Speaker Stands 2 pcs Black Safety Glass

This pair of speaker stands has been made to compliment monitor speakers. The top and base plates of the stand are made of safety glass. There are three aluminium pillars on each stand, which will provide firm support to the speakers. The stylish and elegant design blends perfectly with any contemporary home environment. Additionally, the 4 round spikes under the base plate facilitate to reduce vibration, as well as prevent your carpet or wood floor from being damaged. Delivery includes 2 speaker stands. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Aluminum pillar and black glass . Total size: 36.8 x 26.6 x 46.6 cm (L x W x H) . Top plate size: 34.4 x 19.6 cm (L x W) . Max. speaker weight: 45 kg
