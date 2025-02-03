Phoenix Fitness 8kg Double Handle Grip Medicine Ball

Phoenix Fitness Double Handle Grip Medicine Ball 8kg Unisex Med Ball with Anti-Slip Textured Surface Ergonomic Dual Handle for Strengthening Core Muscles, Cardio Workouts and Resistance Training.

We at Phoenix Fitness offer professional and robust products for all of your exercise workouts.

Whether you are setting up a home gym, or fitness area or you are starting your own public gym, Phoenix Fitness will be here to kit you out.

The Phoenix Fitness Medicine Ball has a reduced bounce element with a ergonomically designed textured grip to enhance your workout experience.

The med ball is ideal for a gift idea for Christmas, birthdays and special occasions.

Can be used with children and adults. With the size of the ball you can utilise a number of different exercises regardless of your age, fitness or experience level.