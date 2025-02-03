Carmen Rechargeable Hot Water Bottle

Make bedtime even cosier with this Rechargeable Hot Water Bottle from Carmen. Safe and simple to use, it comes pre-filled with water and permanently-sealed so you never have to refill with boiling hot water or worry about leaking. Charging faster than a phone in under 15 minutes, it's almost instantly ready for overnight use and keeps the water warm while unplugged for up to 5 hours. The heat has fantastic health benefits - not only keeping you warm in winter - it also helps soothe cramps, aches and pains, as well as improve blood circulation for longer-lasting comfort. Automatic temperature control provides the optimal amount of heat up to 60-70C, while overheat protection ensures safe use. Designed using soft, comfy material and with a built-in pouch to keep your hands warm, this electric hot water bottle is made for a warmer, more comfortable night's sleep.

Sold by R K Wholesale (R K WHOLESALE LIMITED)