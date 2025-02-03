Marketplace.
image 1 of Carmen Rechargeable Hot Water Bottle

Carmen Rechargeable Hot Water Bottle

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by R K Wholesale

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Carmen Rechargeable Hot Water Bottle
Make bedtime even cosier with this Rechargeable Hot Water Bottle from Carmen. Safe and simple to use, it comes pre-filled with water and permanently-sealed so you never have to refill with boiling hot water or worry about leaking. Charging faster than a phone in under 15 minutes, it's almost instantly ready for overnight use and keeps the water warm while unplugged for up to 5 hours. The heat has fantastic health benefits - not only keeping you warm in winter - it also helps soothe cramps, aches and pains, as well as improve blood circulation for longer-lasting comfort. Automatic temperature control provides the optimal amount of heat up to 60-70C, while overheat protection ensures safe use. Designed using soft, comfy material and with a built-in pouch to keep your hands warm, this electric hot water bottle is made for a warmer, more comfortable night's sleep.
Sold by R K Wholesale (R K WHOLESALE LIMITED)

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here