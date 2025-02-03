HOMCOM Bar Globe Drinks Cabinet Wine Storage Minibar, Trolley Table

A 16th Century replica of the Italian design made to impress your guests. The elegant globe bar is covered in an exquisite old world-map that will enhance the surroundings of your room. Let the human migrate on the outside show the history while doves on the inside gives a peaceful message. It has great space for your treasured bottles and glassed with a lower shelf allowing additional storage. Freedom of movement made easy by the quality wheels. Treasure this piece of art today.

Impress the guests with Retro Welcome for any room Covered in the Old-World Map on the outside Uses less space in comparison to traditional bars

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD