HOMCOM Set of 2 Accent Chairs Wingback Armless Chairs Grey

These two HOMCOM vanity chairs bring elegance and comfort to wherever they stand. Tub shaped, armless and in a smooth curved shape, these are modern designs, given a glam edge with the velvet-feel upholstery and gold coloured legs. The large seat and backs are filled with thick sponge for plenty of comfort, with the high backs for support. No arms mean plenty of sitting room. Leisure chairs are complete with supportive metal legs.

Set of two chairs Velvet-feel upholstery Large seat and thick sponge padding for comfort

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD