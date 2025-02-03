Charles Bentley 22in Skateboards Kids Retro Plastic Mini Cruiser - Purple

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Cruise in style with our retro-inspired skateboard, designed for outdoor fun. Perfect for both kids and adults, this compact 22" board is lightweight and easy to carry, making it ideal for quick turns and cruising around. Made from high-performance polypropylene and equipped with durable 82A polyurethane wheels, this skateboard provides an ultra-smooth ride, making tricks easy to master. With a vibrant purple and yellow design, it's a must-have for anyone looking for fun on wheels. Suitable for users between 20kg and 80kg.

Cruise in style with our retro-inspired skateboard, designed for outdoor fun. Perfect for both kids and adults, this compact 22" board is lightweight and easy to carry, making it ideal for quick turns and cruising around. Made from high-performance polypropylene and equipped with durable 82A polyurethane wheels, this skateboard provides an ultra-smooth ride, making tricks easy to master. With a vibrant purple and yellow design, it's a must-have for anyone looking for fun on wheels. Suitable for users between 20kg and 80kg.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.