James Wellbeloved Lamb & Rice Junior Dog Food 2Kg

Overview This recipe has been carefully formulated to meet the developmental requirements of the older puppy, at a time when balancing muscular and skeletal development is so important. To create it, we've taken a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients and combined them with flavourful lamb for highly digestible, quality protein. Then, using all our knowledge and experience, we've added all the vitamins and minerals your pet needs to stay happy, healthy and full of life. Key Features and Benefits Flavour:Lamb Lifestage(s):Junior 6 - 14 months Breed/Weight:Medium breed / Expected adult weight 10-25kg Supports: Healthy Growth Healthy Digestion Immune System How To Use Store in a cool dry place. If decanting the product please keep in an airtight container stored in a cool dry place. Our smaller bags and treat bags come with a handy reseal mechanism to ensure that the product is kept fresh at all times Our dry products and treats can be stored until their best before date. Once past their best before date we cannot guarantee the product will be at its best as over time it will start to lose its nutritional value. Nutrition & Ingredients This product contains the following special ingredients and benefits to care for your dog's health and well-being: Lamb Meal - Made with 100% natural lamb. Brown & White Rice - A highly digestible carbohydrate and energy source, believed to be gentle on the stomach. Yucca Extract - A natural deodoriser, for less smelly poos. DHA: We supplement this food with natural DHA found in oily fish. Prebiotics - Natural inulin from chicory, helping to maintain a healthy gut flora. Analytical Constituents Analytical constituents (%):Protein: 25.0; Fat Content: 13.0; Crude Ash: 7.4; Crude Fibre: 2.5; Omega 3 Fatty Acids: 1.3; Omega 6 Fatty Acids: 1.4; Dha: 0.170; Vitamin E: 180 Mg/Kg; Energy: 370 Kcal/100g Composition Lamb meal (17.5%), white rice (16.2%), brown rice (16.1%), barley, pea protein, lamb fat (5%), pea starch, whole linseed, lamb gravy (2.9%), fish oil, sugar beet pulp, alfalfa meal, seaweed, sodium chloride, sunflower oil, chicory extract (0.25%), potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, yucca extract (0.02%). Nutritional Additives Additives per kg:Vitamin A: 15000 Iu, Vitamin D₃: 1400 Iu; Trace Elements: 3B103/Iron: 40.0 Mg, 3B202/Iodine: 2.4 Mg, 3B405/Copper: 6.0 Mg, 3B502/Manganese: 25.0 Mg, 3B607/Zinc: 100 Mg, E8/Selenium: 0.29 Mg.

