James Wellbeloved Fish & Veg Grain Free Adult Dog Food 1.5Kg
OverviewSpecially crafted for pets who are sensitive to cereals, we've taken a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients and combined them with sustainably sourced fish, predominantly ocean white fish. Then, using all our knowledge and experience, we've added all the vitamins and minerals your pet needs to stay happy, healthy and full of life.Key Features and BenefitsFlavour:FishLifestage(s):Adult 1-7 yearsSpecialty:Grain-FreeBreed/Weight:All breeds / 11-25kgSupports: Healthy Digestion Immune SystemHow To UseStore in a cool dry place. If decanting the product please keep in an airtight container stored in a cool dry place.Our smaller bags and treat bags come with a handy reseal mechanism to ensure that the product is kept fresh at all timesOur dry products and treats can be stored until their best before date. Once past their best before date we cannot guarantee the product will be at its best as over time it will start to lose its nutritional value.Nutrition & IngredientsThis product contains the following special ingredients and benefits to care for your dog's health and wellbeing:Fish Meal - Made with 100% natural fish. Balanced Nutrition - Balanced blend of dietary fibres. Yucca Extract - A natural deodoriser, for less smelly poos. Omega 3 & 6 Oils - To promote healthy skin and glossy coat. Prebiotics - Natural inulin from chicory, helping to maintain a healthy gut flora.Analytical ConstituentsAnalytical constituents (%):Protein: 21.5; Fat Content: 10.5; Crude Ash: 8.5; Crude Fibre: 4.0; Omega 3 Fatty Acids: 1.5; Omega 6 Fatty Acids: 1.6; Vitamin E: 150 Mg/Kg.CompositionFish meal** (24.8%), potato flakes (24.7%), pea starch (24.7%), tomato pomace (5%), fish stock (3.9%), whole linseed, olive oil, fish oil (2.5%), peas (2.4%), sugar beet pulp, alfalfa meal, seaweed, carrots (0.5%), potassium chloride, sodium chloride, parsley (0.125%), nettles (0.125%), chicory extract (0.1%), calcium carbonate, glucosamine (0.045%), yucca extract (0.02%), chondroitin (0.005%). **sustainably sourced, predominantly ocean white fish.Nutritional AdditivesAdditives per kg: Vitamin A: 15000 Iu, Vitamin D₃: 1400 Iu, 3A370/Taurine: 1000 Mg; Trace Elements: 3B103/Iron: 40.0 Mg, 3B405/Copper: 6.0 Mg, 3B502/Manganese: 25.0 Mg, 3B607/Zinc: 100 Mg.
