DJI Osmo Mobile SE

Unfold, snap-in, and start rolling. Osmo Mobile SE's lightweight foldable body and magnetic quick-release design make it easy to carry and capture at a moment's notice. With the newly added status panel, you can switch gimbal modes with the push of a button. An array of intelligent features helps to dynamically shoot and highlight moments, adding a creative flair to anything you want to capture.

