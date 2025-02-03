Marketplace.
image 1 of DJI Mini 3

DJI Mini 3

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Clever Stuff International

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

DJI Mini 3
DJI Mini 3 is a compact, ultra-lightweight camera drone built for adventure. It features extended battery life, detail-rich 4K HDR video, and fun features like True Vertical Shooting for social-media-optimized shots. Whether you're capturing an epic road trip, or just a day in your own backyard, Mini 3 is up for the moment.
Under 249gExtended Battery Life4K HDR VideoTrue Vertical Shooting38kph (Level 5) Wind Resistance
Sold by Clever Stuff International (Clever Stuff International Ltd)

View all Electronic Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here