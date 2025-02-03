Lanvin Oxygene Femme Eau de Parfum 75ml Spray

Lanvin Oxygene Femme Eau de Parfum 75ml Spray is a premium eau de parfum of Lanvin brand. Lanvin is the French fashion house founded by designer Jeanne-Marie Lanvin. Famous for her fashionable garments and matching mother-and-daughter ensembles, Lanvin's empire expanded to include a dye factory, home decor, menswear, furs and undergarments. The perfume license of Lanvin today resides with Inter Parfums. Lanvin fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Sophie Labbe, Shyamala Maisondieu, Anne Flipo, Nicolas Beaulieuu, Fabrice Pellegrin, Marie Zede, Andre Fraysse, Madame Zed, Alberto Morillas, Francois Robert, Lena Pierottie, Paul Vacher, Olivier Pescheux, Karine Dubreuil-Sereni, Sonia Constant, Domitille Michalon Bertier, Alexandra Carlin, Pierre-Constantin Guéros, Antoine Maisondieu, Christophe Raynaud, Nathalie Lorson, Francis Kurkdjian and Honorine Blanc.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

