Giorgio Armani Si Gift Set 50ml EDP + 50ml Body Lotion + Mini Lipstick
£119.99
£119.99/each
Giorgio Armani is an Italian fashion designer particularly noted for his menswear. He presented his first collection of men's clothing in 1975, followed by a line for women that same year. The brand expanded throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s, offering a variety of collections in different price points, jeans, undergarments, accessories, and through an agreement with L'Oreal, fragrances and beauty products. Giorgio Armani Beauty introduced Armani for Women in 1982, followed by Armani for Men in 1984. These two scents are part of a long and successful series of fragrances issued by this brand, continuing into the 21st century.
Giorgio Armani fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Ron Winnegrad, Francoise Caron, Alberto Morillas, Annick Menardo, Christian Dussoulier, Edouard Fléchier, Firmenich, Loc Dong, Anne Flipo, Dominique Ropion, Marypierre Julien, Sonia Constant, Fabrice Pellegrin, Nathalie Lorson, Honorine Blanc, Olivier Cresp, Antoine Lie, Antoine Maisondieu, Carlos Benaim, Olivier Polge, Jacques Cavallier, Francis Kurkdjian, Calice Becker, Christine Nagel, Michel Almairac, Fanny Bal, Daniela (Roche) Andrier, Guillaume Flavigny, Dora Baghriche, Cecile Matton, Julie Masse, Daphne Bugey, Marie Salamagne, Serge Majoullier, Juliette Karagueuzoglou, Domitille Michalon Bertier, Evelyne Boulanger, Nelly Hachem-Ruiz, Nicolas Beaulieu, Roger Pellegrino, Alain Astori, Yves Cassar, Beatrice Piquet, Alienor Massenet, Jean-Claude Ellena, Lucas Sieuzac, Annie Buzantian, Clement Gavarry, Thierry Wasser, Bruno Jovanovic, Harry Fremont, Pascal Gaurin and Aurelien Guichard.
Ingredients
|Top notes
|N/A
|Type
|Gift Set
|Scent
|Fresh
|Volume (ml)
|50+50
|Base notes
|N/A
|Heart notes
|N/A
