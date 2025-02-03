Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Shower Gel 200ml

Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Shower Gel 200ml is a premium shower gel of Issey Miyake brand. Issey Miyake is a Japanese fashion designer known for his innovations with fabric and his use of technology to produce interesting and practical garments. Issey Miyake fragrances are offered in conjunction with Beauté Prestige International, a division of Shiseido.

Issey Miyake fragrances were made in collaboration with perfumers Ane Ayo, Jacques Cavallier, Olivier Cresp, Alberto Morillas, Christophe Raynaud, Marie Salamagne, Daphne Bugey, Aurelien Guichard, Fabrice Pellegrin, Nathalie Lorson, Dominique Ropion, Fanny Bal and Loc Dong.