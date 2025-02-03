Charles Bentley Tribal 100% Weatherproof Indoor/Outdoor Rug 230x160cm

Transform your outdoor area with the Charles Bentley Weatherproof Tribal Zig Zag Rug, perfect for adding a stylish touch to your garden or patio. Made from durable, weatherproof materials, this versatile rug is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, providing comfort and elegance wherever it’s placed. Its UV-resistant fabric ensures long-lasting vibrancy, while its easy-to-clean surface makes it ideal for high-traffic areas, children's playrooms, or even kitchens. With its eye-catching black and white zig zag pattern, this rug creates a chic focal point for any living space.

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)