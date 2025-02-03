Charles Bentley Portable Adjustable Free Standing Netball Post 1.4-2.75m

This portable free-standing netball hoop and post set is perfect for enhancing netball skills, whether practicing solo or playing with friends. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the stand is adjustable from 1.4M to 2.75M, making it suitable for children of different ages as they grow. The base can be filled with sand or water to ensure stability, while the built-in wheels make it easy to move once assembled. With a durable metal hoop and powder-coated metal frame, this set is ideal for lasting fun and competitive play.

Adjustable netball stand height from 1.4M to 2.75M Weighted base with wheels for stability & mobility Durable metal hoop for indoor or outdoor use

