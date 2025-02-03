2000w White Oil Filled Radiator

Enjoy a warm and cosy environment with Jack Stonehouse’s portable oil filled radiator, perfect for home use. Oil-filled radiators are a fantastic alternative or addition to your central heating system. Super portable and efficient, these radiators can easily be moved around your space, ensuring you stay warm wherever you need it most. For optimal heat circulation, we recommend placing your radiator as centrally as possible. Once heated, the radiator continues to release warmth even after being turned off, helping you maintain a comfortable temperature with less energy usage. It's a convenient and efficient solution to your heating needs.

Portability: Easy to move around, allowing for flexible placement to ensure optimal heat distribution. Heat Retention: Oil retains heat efficiently, reducing the need for constant operation. Efficiency: Provides consistent warmth while being energy-efficient. Safety Features: Includes overheat protection and a tip-over switch for added safety.

Sold by Tandem Group Trading (Tandem Group Trading Limited)