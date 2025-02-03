Interiors by Premier Compact Round Gold Finish Wall Clock, Versatile Wall Clock For Kitchen, Elegant Wall Clock For Outdoor

Introducing the Round Gold Finish Wall Clock from Interiors by Premier, this elegant large wall clock boasts a sleek Round design complemented by a stunning Gold finish, creating a captivating centerpiece that merges retro charm with contemporary style. Crafted with precision, this wall clock features a durable aluminium case that ensures longevity and durability. Its crisp white face, adorned with bold black numerals and hands, offers clear visibility, making it a practical and stylish choice for both modern and traditional interiors. Carefully designed with attention to detail, this wall clock is easy to maintain. Simply wipe with a soft cloth to keep it looking as good as new. Please note, do not use abrasive cleaners as they may damage the Gold finish. Measuring H31 x L4 x W31cm and weighing just 0.67kg, this clock wall big enough to make a statement, yet lightweight enough for easy installation.

Elegant Round Design: Elevate your decor with this Round wall clock featuring a stunning Gold finish. Its timeless design merges retro charm with contemporary style. Clear Visibility: The crisp white face bold black numerals and hands ensure easy readability making it a practical and stylish choice for both modern and traditional interiors. Durable Construction: Crafted with a durable aluminium case this wall clock is built to last. Its sturdy construction ensures longevity making it a reliable choice for years to come. Versatile Placement: With its versatile design and size (H31 x L4 x W31cm) this large clock on the wall is suitable for various settings. Easy Maintenance: Designed for hassle-free maintenance simply wipe with a soft cloth to keep this wall clock looking as good as new. Please avoid using abrasive cleaners ensuring functionality.

Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)