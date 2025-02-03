Marketplace.
image 1 of Interiors by Premier Compact Round Gold Finish Wall Clock, Versatile Wall Clock For Kitchen, Elegant Wall Clock For Outdoor

Interiors by Premier Compact Round Gold Finish Wall Clock, Versatile Wall Clock For Kitchen, Elegant Wall Clock For Outdoor

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Premier Housewares

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Interiors by Premier Compact Round Gold Finish Wall Clock, Versatile Wall Clock For Kitchen, Elegant Wall Clock For Outdoor
Introducing the Round Gold Finish Wall Clock from Interiors by Premier, this elegant large wall clock boasts a sleek Round design complemented by a stunning Gold finish, creating a captivating centerpiece that merges retro charm with contemporary style.Crafted with precision, this wall clock features a durable aluminium case that ensures longevity and durability. Its crisp white face, adorned with bold black numerals and hands, offers clear visibility, making it a practical and stylish choice for both modern and traditional interiors.Carefully designed with attention to detail, this wall clock is easy to maintain. Simply wipe with a soft cloth to keep it looking as good as new. Please note, do not use abrasive cleaners as they may damage the Gold finish. Measuring H31 x L4 x W31cm and weighing just 0.67kg, this clock wall big enough to make a statement, yet lightweight enough for easy installation.
Elegant Round Design: Elevate your decor with this Round wall clock featuring a stunning Gold finish. Its timeless design merges retro charm with contemporary style.Clear Visibility: The crisp white facebold black numeralsand hands ensure easy readabilitymaking it a practical and stylish choice for both modern and traditional interiors.Durable Construction: Crafted with a durable aluminium casethis wall clock is built to last. Its sturdy construction ensures longevitymaking it a reliable choice for years to come.Versatile Placement: With its versatile design and size (H31 x L4 x W31cm)this large clock on the wall is suitable for various settings.Easy Maintenance: Designed for hassle-free maintenancesimply wipe with a soft cloth to keep this wall clock looking as good as new. Please avoid using abrasive cleaners ensuring functionality.
Sold by Premier Housewares (Premier Housewares Ltd)

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here