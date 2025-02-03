Royal Canin Cat Apetite control gravy 12x85g

Overview ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help control begging. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care in Gravy is crafted with a moderate fat content and precise energy content to help keep your cat fit while limiting the risk of excess weight gain.This formula’s specific moisture content helps to satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food.What’s more, this formula is enriched with L-carnitine, an amino acid known to be involved in healthy fat metabolism. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care has proven results. Our study* showed that over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour after just 4 weeks of feeding their cat the Appetite Control Care nutritional programme (combining both the dry kibble and wet food formulas). ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care is also available in jelly or as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love.Features & Benefits Proven Results - Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals in 4 weeks, when fed with ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas.* *Royal Canin internal study Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, yeasts. Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 110 IU, Iron (3b103): 2 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 0.7 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 7 mg. Analytical Constituents Protein: 8.2%, Fat content: 2.2%, Crude ash: 1.5%, Crude Fibres: 1.0%, Moisture: 82.3%, L-carnitine: 35 mg/kg. Feeding Instruction Feeding amounts provided are a guideline. Speak to a pet professional regarding specific amounts for your pet. Fresh water should be available at all times. Store the product in a cool, dry place. Please refer to the packaging for the batch number, factory registration number and best before date

