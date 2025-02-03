Royal Canin Cat Food Persian 30 Dry Mix 2 kg

Overview The Persian's ancestors were deeply appreciated throughout regions of ancient Europe - even by royalty. Today, the Persian is celebrated as a noble, sweet cat with gentle characteristics and unique, bountiful fur. The Persian cat has a long, luxurious coast with a dense undercoat - in fact, it has the longest and densest coat of all cat breeds. This means that it typically needs to consume nutrients that are supportive of skin and coat health. ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult contains an exclusive complex of nutrients to help the skin's barrier defence role in maintaining good skin and coat health. Due to their long fur, Persian cats are prone to the formation of hairballs, which can cause discomfort when digested. However, thanks to ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult, loose ingested hair is eliminated, hairball formation is controlled and intestinal transit is naturally stimulated through a specific blend of fibres (including psyllium rich in mucilage). Digestive performance is also maintained through low indigestible proteins (L.I.P), prebiotics and omega 3 & 6 fatty acids. Not only this, but ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult's tailor-made kibble is almond-shaped with an optimal contact surface area - making it easy for Persian cats to pick up and chew. The Persian is a medium-sized cat, but can appear larger than it is due to the large coat and undercoat that envelops them. For best results, we recommend grooming and untangling their fur each day when feeding them a diet of ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult food. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult food is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult food, it's getting a complete and balanced diet. Features & Benefits Long hair health - A long, luxurious coat, with a dense undercoat, is the hallmark of the Persian cat. Long hair health: An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role, and helps maintain skin health and coat beauty. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids. Urinary health - Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system. Hairball reduction - Due to the length and density of her coat, the Persian cat routinely swallows a large quantity of hair during grooming. Hairball reduction A specific blend of fibres (including psyllium rich in mucilage) helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit, eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry proteins, animal fats, rice, wheat gluten*, maize flour, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, wheat flour, maize, yeasts products, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), yeasts (source of manno-oligosaccharides), borage oil, marigold meal. Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 31500 IU, Vitamin D3: 840 IU, Iron (3b103): 39 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.9 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 51 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 147 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Antioxidants. Analytical Constituents Protein: 30.0% - Crude fibres: 4.6% - Fat content: 22.0% - Crude ash: 7.5% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 4.9% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 1%.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Dehydrated Poultry Proteins, Animal Fats, Rice, Wheat Gluten*, Maize Flour, Vegetable Fibres, Hydrolysed Animal Proteins, Maize Gluten, Wheat Flour, Maize, Yeasts Products, Minerals, Chicory Pulp, Fish Oil, Soya Oil, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Psyllium Husks And Seeds (0.5%), Yeasts (Source Of Manno-Oligosaccharides), Borage Oil, Marigold Meal.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)