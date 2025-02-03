Royal Canin Cat Maine Coon Adult - 10KG

Overview If you're the owner of Maine Coon, you'll know that - as well as being the largest domesticated cat in the world - its impressive stature is combined with a truly sweet nature. Its solid bone structure and muscular body can make it three times heavier than the average cat. ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Adult is specially formulated with the needs of this particular breed in mind. You can rest assured that catering to your Maine Coon's nutritional requirements is just as important to us as it is to you. ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Adult food is enriched with Taurine, DHA and EPA (omega-3 fatty acids) to help support and maintain healthy cardiac function. EPA and DHA are also beneficial to your cat's bones and joints. Due to its large size and bone structure, particular attention must be given to support the general health and condition of its joints. Specific amino acids, vitamins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help to maintain good skin and coat health. The Maine Coon cat has a dense, semi-long coat with a fine, soft undercoat. In addition to nutritionally supporting a healthy coat, brushing your cat on a regular basis is strongly advised. The Maine Coon has a large jaw which gives it a characteristic way of picking and chewing its food. That's why the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Adult food is specially designed to be king sized and cube-shaped - prolonging the action of chewing which helps to support good oral hygiene. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet. Features & Benefits Joint support - The Maine Coon’s large size and grand stature can challenge joints throughout her life. Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA. Special large jaw - This specially designed king size cube-shaped kibble is adapted to the large square jaw of the Maine Coon. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene. Urinary health - Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system. Cardiac health - Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function. Healthy skin & coat - The Maine Coon cat has a dense semi-longhaired coat with a fine soft undercoat. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and coat. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Composition: Dehydrated poultry proteins, rice, maize, animal fats, maize gluten, wheat gluten*, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, yeasts products, fructo-oligosaccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, yeasts (source of manno-oligosaccharides), borage oil, glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. Additives Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30680 IU, Vitamin D3: 820 IU, Taurine: 3 g, Iron (3b103): 37 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.7 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 11 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 48 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 140 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Antioxidants. Analytical Constituents Analytical constituents: Protein: 31.0% - Crude fibres: 4.9% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 7.5% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 4.9% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.9% - EPA/DHA: 0.4%. Lip Statement *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Joint Support - The Maine Coon's large size and grand stature can challenge joints throughout her life. Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA

Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Dehydrated Poultry Protein, Rice, Maize, Animal Fats, Maize Gluten, Vegetable Protein Isolate*, Vegetable Fibres, Hydrolysed Animal Proteins, Beet Pulp, Minerals, Fish Oil, Soya Oil, Psyllium Husks And Seeds, Yeasts And Parts Thereof, Fructo- Oligo-Saccharides, Hydrolysed Yeast (Source Of Manno-Oligo- Saccharides), Borage Oil, Hydrolysed Crustaceans (Source Of Glucosamine), Marigold Extract (Source Of Lutein), Hydrolysed Cartilage (Source Of Chondroitin). *L.I.P.: Protein Selected For Its Very High Digestibility.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)