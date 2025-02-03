Royal Canin Dog Dachshund Adult - 1.5KG

Overview The Dachshund is a friendly, intelligent and loyal breed that is widely renowned as the ideal family dog. Because each breed has different needs, it's important to select a food product that contains nutrients to support optimal health. Suitable for Dachshunds over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind to help maintain its good health and wellbeing. These low-lying dogs have long bodies that remain highly compact and muscular. They typically carry their heads very boldly, usually with an expression of alertness. Despite their short legs, Dachshunds are very active and agile. That's why adult Dachshunds need a diet that provides the nutrients required to meet their energy needs, in order to help maintain healthy levels of activity. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult contributes to supporting the Dachshund's bones and joints, thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. This exclusive formula also helps your dog maintain good muscle tone and an ideal weight. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult also helps to reduce the smell and volume of your dog's faecal matter. The unique kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult is tailor-made to help reduce tartar formation, thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet. Features & Benefits Joint & bone support - Dachshunds’ little legs have to be strong and always on the go. Chondroitin and glucosamine are key ingredients of this diet to help promote healthy bones and joints. An adapted content of calcium and phosphorus helps support the Dachshund’s short limbs and vertebrae that are subject to severe mechanical stresses. Muscle tone - This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone. Stool and odour reduction - To help keep your home and garden clean and fresh, our food contains targeted nutrients which help reduce the volume and odour of your pet’s stools. Exclusive kibble design: Dental health - This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, fish oil, soya oil, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 31500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 46 mg, E6 (Zinc): 139 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. Analytical Constituents Protein: 28% - Fat content: 14% - Crude ash: 6.4% - Crude fibres: 2.9% - Per kg: Calcium: 8 g - Phosphorus: 6.6 g - Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g. Lip Statement *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Pack size: 1.5kg

Ingredients

Rice, Dehydrated Poultry Protein, Vegetable Protein Isolate*, Hydrolysed Animal Proteins, Animal Fats, Vegetable Fibres, Beet Pulp, Fish Oil, Soya Oil, Minerals, Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides, Borage Oil, Marigold Extract (Source Of Lutein), Hydrolysed Crustaceans (Source Of Glucosamine), Hydrolysed Cartilage (Source Of Chondroitin).

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

