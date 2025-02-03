Royal Canin Cat Hair & Skin Care in Jelly 12x85g

Overview ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care in Jelly is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to support your cat’s skin and coat health. This formula contains omega-3 fatty acids – including EPA and DHA – and omega-6 fatty acids to help support and nourish your cat’s skin and coat from the inside out. ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care has proven results. Our study* showed that over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality after just 3 weeks of being fed with the Hair & Skin Care nutritional programme (combining both the dry kibble and wet food formulas). ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care is also available in gravy or as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study. Features & Benefits Proven results - Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE dry and wet formulas after3 weeks*.*Royal Canin internal study Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Meat and animal derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, yeasts. Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 70 IU, Iron (3b103): 10 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.26 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.1 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 3.1 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 31 mg. Analytical Constituents Protein: 10.0%, Fat content: 4.0%, Crude ash: 1.7%, Crude fibres: 0.15%, Moisture: 82.2%, Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.27%, EPA/DHA: 0.19%, Omega-6 fatty acids: 1.2%.

Proven results - Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE dry and wet formulas after3 weeks*.*Royal Canin internal study

Pack size: 1kg

Ingredients

Meat And Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils And Fats, Minerals, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin, Yeasts.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)