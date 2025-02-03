Royal Canin Cat Food Oral Care 30 Dry Mix 1.5kg

Overview ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help support your cat’s dental health and oral hygiene. ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care dry formula is enhanced with an active dental agent which binds to the calcium in your cat’s saliva to help reduce the formation and build-up of tartar. This diet features specially designed kibble with a specific texture that helps to polish your cat’s teeth. This brushing effect helps to limit the build-up of harmful plaque and tartar during each meal. ROYAL CANIN® Dental Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet helped to significantly reduce tartar formation on the participating cats’ teeth by up to 59% in just 28 days. *Royal Canin internal study. Features & Benefits 4C- NUTRIENT 2-FOP - ACTIVE DENTAL AGENT 4B- NUTRIENT 1-FOP - TOOTH BRUSHING EFFECT Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, wheat gluten*, animal fats, maize, maize flour, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, maize gluten, minerals, beet pulp, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds. *LIP: protein selected for its very high digestibility Additives Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 14000 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, Iron (3b103): 35 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 11 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 45 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 133 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Antioxidants. Analytical Constituents Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 7.1% - Crude fibres: 5.3%. Lip Statement * L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)