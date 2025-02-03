Royal Canin Cat Hair & Skin Care in Gravy 12x85g

Overview ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care in Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to support your cat’s skin and coat health. This formula contains omega-3 fatty acids – including EPA and DHA – and omega-6 fatty acids to help support and nourish your cat’s skin and coat from the inside out. ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care has proven results. Our study* showed that over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality after just 3 weeks of being fed with the Hair & Skin Care nutritional programme (combining both the dry kibble and wet food formulas). ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care is also available in jelly, or as a dry kibble diet. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study. Features & Benefits Proven results - Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE dry and wet formulas after3 weeks*. *Royal Canin internal study Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Meat and animal derivatives, fish and fish derivatives, cereals, minerals, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, yeasts. Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 80 IU, Iron (3b103): 11 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.33 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.6 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 3.4 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 34 mg. Analytical Constituents Protein: 12.0%, Fat content: 3.7%, Crude ash: 1.6%, Crude Fibres: 0.9%, Moisture: 77.5%, Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.27%, EPA/DHA: 0.14%, Omega-6 fatty acids: 1.1%.

Ingredients

Allergy Information

Additives

