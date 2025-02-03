Marketplace.
Royal Canin Medium Starter Mother & Babydog 15KG

Royal Canin Medium Starter Mother & Babydog 15kg
OverviewNewborn puppies have unique nutritional requirements to help support their developing senses and nervous systems. What's more, feeding growing puppies is a strenuous task that can take its toll on your medium-sized dog's metabolism. During the weaning period when the litter are transitioning to solid food, your dog and her nursing puppies need a tailored diet to meet their unique nutritional needs. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies. This formula is suitable for medium-sized adult dogs that weigh between 11 and 25kg, and for weaning puppies up to 2 months old. This tailored diet is specially adapted to meet your medium-sized dog's high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation. It's also formulated to support the healthy development of nursing puppies. This formula contains nutrients, including vitamins C and E, to hep support natural defences. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. This formula is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) to help support healthy brain development in young puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is easy to rehydrate with water, giving it an appetising porridge texture that's ideal for weaning puppies.Key Features and BenefitsMother & babydog’s health support - MEDIUM STARTER is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for nursing puppies’ optimal growth - Immune system supportSupports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with a complex of nutrients, including vitamins E and C.Microbiome support - Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.Nutrition & IngredientsAnalytical ConstituentsAnalytical constituents: Protein: 30% - Fat content: 22% - Crude ash: 8.3% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.20% - Vitamin E: 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 4216 kcal/kg.CompositionComposition: Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), butyric acid salt, marigold meal.Nutritional AdditivesAdditives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron (3b103): 40 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 52 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 131 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.Lip Statement* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
