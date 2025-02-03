Royal Canin Mini Puppy 800g

Overview Small breed puppies grow very fast. During their intense growth period, they need enough calories and the right nutrients to grow healthily. This is a time when your puppy's bones, muscles, senses and nervous system are developing. It's also the period when the antibodies your puppy got from their mother's colostrum weaken, meaning they need optimal protein to build their own immune system. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 4-10kg. This tailored diet is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) to help support healthy brain development in puppies. The formula also contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the high energy needs of fast-growing, small breed puppies. This formula also contains nutrients such as vitamins C and E that help support the puppies' natural defences. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy has also been specially designed for your puppy's small jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. It also helps to support dental health, thanks to a mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews. Did you know that a puppy's nutritional needs change as they grow? By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your small breed puppy eats ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy, they're getting a complete and balanced diet. Features & Benefits Immune system support - Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a complex of nutrients, including vitamins E and C. Brain development - Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which helps to support the puppy’s brain development and support early learning. Microbiome support - Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, beet pulp, maize flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), Yucca Schidigera juice, marigold meal. Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 38 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.8 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 50 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 128 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. Analytical Constituents Protein: 31% - Fat content: 20% - Crude ash: 8% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.17% - Vitamin E: 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 4072 kcal/kg. Lip Statement *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Pack size: 0.8kg

Ingredients

Dehydrated Poultry Protein, Rice, Animal Fats, Wheat Gluten*, Maize, Beet Pulp, Maize Flour, Hydrolysed Animal Proteins, Maize Gluten, Minerals, Soya Oil, Fish Oil, Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides, Hydrolysed Yeast (Source Of Manno-Oligo-Saccharides And Betaglucans) (0.30%), Algal Oil Schizochytrium Sp. (Source Of Dha), Yucca Schidigera Juice, Marigold Meal.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

