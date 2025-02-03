Nasomatto Nudiflorum Extrait 30ml EDP Spray

Nudiflorum by Nasomatto is a Floral Woody Musk fragrance for women and men. Nudiflorum was launched in 2018. The nose behind this fragrance is Alessandro Gualtieri. TOP NOTES Rhubarb. MIDDLE NOTESAmyl Salicylate, Raspberry and Rose. BASE NOTESLeather, Animal notes, Oakmoss and Cedar.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

