Introducing the 26" Mighty Wheels® Fire Engine – an exhilarating playtime powerhouse meticulously crafted from durable resilient plastic. This fire engine goes above and beyond, featuring realistic truck sounds that bring the world of firefighting to life with every exciting move.
Engineered to withstand the most enthusiastic play, this fire engine combines tough and sturdy plastic, making it ready to tackle any imaginative emergency scenario.
Intricate detailing captures the essence of real fire engines, sparking lifelike scenarios and imaginative storytelling that inspire bravery and teamwork.
The addition of realistic truck sounds amplifies the play experience, creating an immersive environment that engages the senses and ignites creative rescue missions.
-Mighty Fire Truck 26" Long
- Made with durable Plastic
- Action Parts – working ladder
- Lights & Sounds Feature - Free Wheels Drive
- Requires 2 AA Batteries which are included
- Age 3+
|Number Of Batteries Required
|2
|Batteries Required
|Yes
|Type
|Cars
|Suitable for (age)
|3+
|Batteries Included
|Yes
