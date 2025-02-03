Beaphar Herbal Calming Home Spray – 125ml

Beaphar Herbal Calming Home Spray helps to reduce the symptoms of distress and unwanted behaviour, including scratching, constant meowing or barking, spraying and destructive behaviour.

Suitable for cat and dog households. Ideal for use around the home and while travelling.

Key Features:

Natural calming effect: Beaphar herbal calming home spray contains the natural herb valerian, which is known for its calming properties

Designed for use around cat and dog households: for use on blankets, toys, pet bedding, and other items used by the pet

Helps to reduce the symptoms of distress and unwanted behaviour: including scratching, constant meowing or barking, spraying and destructive behaviour

Also suitable for travelling: It can be used to spray your pet’s carrier/crate before a car journey