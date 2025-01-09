Hauck Speedster Go Kart - Orange

The Speedster from Hauck was designed as a pedal car for beginners. Low weight, sporty design and trendy colour schemes make the Lightning a real fun-mobile for boys and girls aged 4 years and over. As well as training their strength, stamina and reactions, this go-kart is also a fun way for children to learn their first traffic regulations and even parallel parking. To control the speed of the go-kart even on bends, the easy-to-use handbrake works on both back wheels, making it as safe as possible. The bucket seat can be adjusted to the length of the child’s leg and it has a comfortable backrest.

Sold by Hauck UK Limited