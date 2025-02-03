Marketplace.
TV Stand/Monitor Riser Glass Clear 60x25x11 cm

This practical TV stand has a tempered glass construction. The sleek, streamlined design of this understated TV unit will add a modern touch to your living space. This glass shelf can be used as a TV stand or riser for your desktop monitor, television, laptop and other multimedia devices. With the glass shelf raising the monitor, you will have a better view of the screen while sitting comfortably, which helps to reduce the strain and discomfort on your neck or back. The space underneath can accommodate your DVD player, game console, streaming device, receivers, and media carriers. The glass frame is tempered for added strength and safety. The smooth surface is easy to clean with only a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: Clear . Material: Glass, plastic . Dimensions: 60 x 25 x 11 cm (L x W x H) . Glass thickness: 8 mm
