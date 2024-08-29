Monitor Stand 100x24x13 cm Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

You can now raise your monitors higher with this monitor stand. The sleek design makes it a practical and decorative addition to your working area. Premium material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Treat the surface with oil, wax, lacquer, or a glazing finish for a stronger surface and easy cleaning. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Storage function: The storage shelves underneath can accommodate your keyboard, DVD player, gaming console, streaming device, receivers, media carriers, notebooks, pens, and similar items. Stress-reducing function: This wooden desk cabinet can be used as a riser for your desktop monitor and other multimedia devices. Raising your screen will reduce the strain on your neck and back. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Dimensions: 100 x 24 x 13 cm (W x D x H) . Includes storage shelves . Assembly required: Yes

You can now raise your monitors higher with this monitor stand. The sleek design makes it a practical and decorative addition to your working area. Premium material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Treat the surface with oil, wax, lacquer, or a glazing finish for a stronger surface and easy cleaning. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Storage function: The storage shelves underneath can accommodate your keyboard, DVD player, gaming console, streaming device, receivers, media carriers, notebooks, pens, and similar items. Stress-reducing function: This wooden desk cabinet can be used as a riser for your desktop monitor and other multimedia devices. Raising your screen will reduce the strain on your neck and back. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Dimensions: 100 x 24 x 13 cm (W x D x H) . Includes storage shelves . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.