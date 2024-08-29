Monitor Stand 100x24x13 cm Solid Wood Pine

Marketplace.
You can now raise your monitors higher with this monitor stand. The sleek design makes it a practical and decorative addition to your working area. Premium material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Treat the surface with oil, wax, lacquer, or a glazing finish for a stronger surface and easy cleaning. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Storage function: The storage shelves underneath can accommodate your keyboard, DVD player, gaming console, streaming device, receivers, media carriers, notebooks, pens, and similar items. Stress-reducing function: This wooden desk cabinet can be used as a riser for your desktop monitor and other multimedia devices. Raising your screen will reduce the strain on your neck and back. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Dimensions: 100 x 24 x 13 cm (W x D x H) . Includes storage shelves . Assembly required: Yes

