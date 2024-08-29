Speaker Stands 2pcs Black&Silver Tempered Glass 3 Pillars Design

Enjoy the quality of your free-standing sound system with the pair of speaker stands. Durable material: With a smart structure, tempered glass is stronger and more durable than any other glass. Tempered glass is known for withstanding forces like high impacts, scratches, blows, etc. Sturdy construction: The speaker floor stand's pillar is made of aluminium. Aluminium metal is lightweight and strong. It's resistant to corrosion with a self-protecting oxide layer. The aluminium frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Wire management: The hollow stand tube of the speaker mount allows you to hide the speaker wires inside, making your home look neater and more organised. Non-slip design: The four skidproof feet under the base plate help to reduce vibration and prevent your carpet or wood floor from being damaged by the base plate. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Important information - Colour: Black and silver . Material: Aluminium, tempered glass . Overall dimensions: 35 x 25 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Top plate size: 35 x 20 cm (L x W) . Bottom plate size: 35 x 25 cm (L x W) . Glass thickness: 8 mm . Pillar diameter: 38 mm . Maximum load capacity (each): 100 kg . Delivery contains: . 2 x Speaker stand