Universal Speaker Stand Silver 2 pcs

This pair of durable speaker stands suits most kinds of speakers. It is an ideal option for your home audio system, studio, etc. With different working heights adjustable, the stand could be easily set at a desired height to achieve ultimate aural effects with fundamental stability. The hollow stand tube allows you to hide the speaker wires inside. A sturdy steel base at the bottom offers extra super support. Thanks to its detachable design, it is portable. With the included mounting accessories, the speaker stand is quite easy to assemble! Delivery includes 2 speaker stands. Important information - This is a set of 2 universal speaker stands . Material: Steel . Colour: Silver . Base size: 19 x 19 cm (L x W) . Adjustable height: 840 - 1100 mm . Max. weight capacity: 4 kg . Mounting accessories are included

