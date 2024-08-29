Marketplace.
image 1 of Speaker Stands 2 pcs Silver Tempered Glass 1 Pillar Design
image 1 of Speaker Stands 2 pcs Silver Tempered Glass 1 Pillar Designimage 2 of Speaker Stands 2 pcs Silver Tempered Glass 1 Pillar Designimage 3 of Speaker Stands 2 pcs Silver Tempered Glass 1 Pillar Designimage 4 of Speaker Stands 2 pcs Silver Tempered Glass 1 Pillar Designimage 5 of Speaker Stands 2 pcs Silver Tempered Glass 1 Pillar Design

Speaker Stands 2 pcs Silver Tempered Glass 1 Pillar Design

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£48.99

£48.99/each

Speaker Stands 2 pcs Silver Tempered Glass 1 Pillar Design
Enjoy the quality of your free-standing sound system with the pair of speaker stands. Durable material: With a smart structure, tempered glass is stronger and more durable than any other glass. Tempered glass is known for withstanding forces like high impacts, scratches, blows, etc. Sturdy construction: The speaker floor stand's pillar is made of aluminium. Aluminium metal is lightweight and strong. It's resistant to corrosion with a self-protecting oxide layer. The aluminium frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Wire management: The hollow stand tube of the speaker mount allows you to hide the speaker wires inside, making your home look neater and more organised. Non-slip design: The four skidproof feet under the base plate help to reduce vibration and prevent your carpet or wood floor from being damaged by the base plate. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Aluminium, tempered glass . Overall dimensions: 40 x 40 x 46 cm (L x W x H) . Top plate size: 24 x 24 cm (L x W) . Bottom plate size: 40 x 40 cm (L x W) . Glass thickness: 8 mm . Pillar diameter: 50 mm . Maximum load capacity (each): 100 kg . Delivery contains: . 2 x Speaker stand

View all Audio, Speakers & Headphones

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here