Marketplace.
image 1 of Table Mounted Microphone Stand Black Steel
image 1 of Table Mounted Microphone Stand Black Steelimage 2 of Table Mounted Microphone Stand Black Steelimage 3 of Table Mounted Microphone Stand Black Steelimage 4 of Table Mounted Microphone Stand Black Steelimage 5 of Table Mounted Microphone Stand Black Steel

Table Mounted Microphone Stand Black Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£19.99

£19.99/each

Table Mounted Microphone Stand Black Steel
Provide a convenient solution for the placement of your microphone on your desktop with our table mounted microphone stand. Our table mounted microphone stand is ideal for commentary, panel discussions, announcements, as well as other similar situations. Made of heavy-duty steel and equipped with a super strong spring, the microphone stand is characterized by a stable and sturdy construction and can stand heaver weight. Featuring an adjustable scissor arm, the angle and height of this stand can be easily adjusted to meet your different working needs. Additionally, equipped with a table clamp, the microphone support stand can be easily and securely fixed onto a table. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Steel . Arm length: 35 cm . Microphone clip diameter: 2.6 cm . Adjustable arms . Table mounted

View all Audio, Speakers & Headphones

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here