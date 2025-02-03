Monitor Stand Brown Oak 100x24x13 cm Engineered Wood

You can now raise your monitors to the perfect height with this monitor stand. Its sleek design holds up to 2 monitors and allows you to free up more space on your desk. Premium material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Additional storage: The extra wide design of this computer stand holds up to 2 monitors and the integrated shelf allows you to free up more space on your desk and keep your keyboard, pens and other stationery items well organised and within reach. Multiple functions: This monitor riser can be used as a TV stand or riser for your desktop monitor, or other multimedia devices. Raising your screen will reduce the strain on your neck and back. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 100 x 24 x 13 cm (L x W x H) . With a shelf . Assembly required: Yes

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)