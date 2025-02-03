Monitor Stand Grey (39-72)x17x43 cm Solid Wood Pine

This classic wooden monitor stand featuring a minimalist design adds a beautiful touch to your current living space. Solid pinewood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Stable frame: The wooden frame of this computer stand ensures sturdiness and stability. Storage space: The space under the computer monitor stand can accommodate your keyboard, DVD player, gaming console, streaming device, receivers, media carriers, notebooks, pens, and similar items. Stress-reducing function: This keyboard stand can be used as a riser for your desktop monitor and other multimedia devices. Raising your screen will reduce the strain on your neck and back. Flexible design: The length of the monitor riser is adjustable. You can choose the suitable length according to your needs. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: (39-72) x 17 x 43 cm (W x D x H)

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)