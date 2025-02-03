Monitor Stand Honey Brown 60x24x10.5 cm Solid Wood Pine

You can now raise your monitors higher with this wooden monitor stand. The sleek design makes it a practical and decorative addition to your working area. Premium material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Storage function: This monitor riser can accommodate your keyboard, DVD player, gaming console, streaming device, receivers, media carriers, notebooks, pens, and similar items. Stress-reducing function: This wooden monitor stand can be used as a riser for your desktop monitor and other multimedia devices. Raising your screen will reduce the strain on your neck and back. Adjustable length: The length and two side shelves of the monitor stand can be adjusted and rotated to different needs, creating a spacious and tidy workplace. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 60 x 24 x 10,5 cm (W x D x H) . Adjustable length and rotatable . Assembly required: Yes

