Marketplace.
image 1 of Tiger Safety Grab Bar Libra 45 cm Chrome 1330230346
image 1 of Tiger Safety Grab Bar Libra 45 cm Chrome 1330230346image 2 of Tiger Safety Grab Bar Libra 45 cm Chrome 1330230346image 3 of Tiger Safety Grab Bar Libra 45 cm Chrome 1330230346image 4 of Tiger Safety Grab Bar Libra 45 cm Chrome 1330230346image 5 of Tiger Safety Grab Bar Libra 45 cm Chrome 1330230346

Tiger Safety Grab Bar Libra 45 cm Chrome 1330230346

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£56.99

£56.99/each

Tiger Safety Grab Bar Libra 45 cm Chrome 1330230346
This 45 cm safety grab bar Libra from the Tiger Libra range in polished stainless steel provides extra support and comfort in the toilet or the bathroom. The tube of the grab bar has a diameter of 25 mm and the article can be placed horizontally, vertically or diagonally to provide support where needed. The maximum load bearing capacity is 150 kg. Delivery includes concealed mounting materials for concrete walls that will be elegantly hidden from view. Important information - Colour: Chrome . Material: Stainless steel, polished . Dimensions: 51 x 6.5 x 6 cm (W x D x H) . Handle length: 45 cm . Tube diameter: 25 mm . Maximum load¬Å bearing capacity: 150 kg . Mounting materials included . Concealed mounting materials

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here