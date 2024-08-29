Tiger Safety Grab Bar Libra 45 cm Chrome 1330230346

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This 45 cm safety grab bar Libra from the Tiger Libra range in polished stainless steel provides extra support and comfort in the toilet or the bathroom. The tube of the grab bar has a diameter of 25 mm and the article can be placed horizontally, vertically or diagonally to provide support where needed. The maximum load bearing capacity is 150 kg. Delivery includes concealed mounting materials for concrete walls that will be elegantly hidden from view. Important information - Colour: Chrome . Material: Stainless steel, polished . Dimensions: 51 x 6.5 x 6 cm (W x D x H) . Handle length: 45 cm . Tube diameter: 25 mm . Maximum load¬Å bearing capacity: 150 kg . Mounting materials included . Concealed mounting materials

