Marketplace.
image 1 of Kleine Wolke Double Shower Rack Rectangular Rocco Aluminium

Kleine Wolke Double Shower Rack Rectangular Rocco Aluminium

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Kleine Wolke Double Shower Rack Rectangular Rocco Aluminium
Would you like to keep your shower and bath items at hand while taking a nice shower without ruining your bathroom walls with any holes? Then this aluminium Rocco rectangular double shower rack made by Kleine Wolke with its unique holder is the solution! This self-adhesive, static system can be used easily on all bathroom surfaces, again and again, with the Kleine Wolke F!X + REMOVE products! The shower rack is simple, quick and clean to mount. It can also hold a weight of up to 3 kg. The Rocco shower basket is made of aluminium. This is a light and strong material, making it resistant to corrosion. It is also sustainable and 100% recyclable. The shower rack consists of two practical shelves that feature a rectangular shape. What could be more fun than decorating the relaxing bathroom space with these beautiful Kleine Wolke bathroom shower shelves to give your bathroom a unique look! Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Aluminium . Dimensions: 26 x 13,5 x 35,5 cm (W x D x H) . Holding capacity: Max. 3 kg . 2-shelves design . Self-adhesive with static charge . Simple, quick and clean installation: F!X + REMOVE . Residue-free removable . High load-bearing capacity . Applicable to many surfaces . Waterproof . Easy to mount
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here