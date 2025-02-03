Kleine Wolke Double Shower Rack Rectangular Rocco Aluminium

Would you like to keep your shower and bath items at hand while taking a nice shower without ruining your bathroom walls with any holes? Then this aluminium Rocco rectangular double shower rack made by Kleine Wolke with its unique holder is the solution! This self-adhesive, static system can be used easily on all bathroom surfaces, again and again, with the Kleine Wolke F!X + REMOVE products! The shower rack is simple, quick and clean to mount. It can also hold a weight of up to 3 kg. The Rocco shower basket is made of aluminium. This is a light and strong material, making it resistant to corrosion. It is also sustainable and 100% recyclable. The shower rack consists of two practical shelves that feature a rectangular shape. What could be more fun than decorating the relaxing bathroom space with these beautiful Kleine Wolke bathroom shower shelves to give your bathroom a unique look! Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Aluminium . Dimensions: 26 x 13,5 x 35,5 cm (W x D x H) . Holding capacity: Max. 3 kg . 2-shelves design . Self-adhesive with static charge . Simple, quick and clean installation: F!X + REMOVE . Residue-free removable . High load-bearing capacity . Applicable to many surfaces . Waterproof . Easy to mount

