RIDDER Suction Grab Rail Premium White 12.5 cm 80 kg A0243301

This convenient Premium suction grab rail from RIDDER will allow you to keep using your bathroom independently and safely. The removable grab bar consists of a grip out of high-strength plastic (ABS) and two strong synthetic rubber suction cups. The suction cups allow you to easily mount the grab bar on any smooth surface without the need for drilling, which facilitates use in different areas like in the bathroom or toilet. The easy-to-clean suction grab bar is also ideal to take along on trips thanks to its compact form factor and suits any bathroom thanks to its neutral white colour. Important information - Colour: White . Material: ABS and TPE (thermoplastic elastomers) . Length: 33 cm . Suction cup diameter: 12.5 cm . With 2 large rubber suction cups . Maximum load capacity: 120 kg . For temporary use only, test before each use