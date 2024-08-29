Marketplace.
RIDDER Folding Grab Rail 55.5 cm 100 kg A0130101

Keep using your toilet independently and safely with this grab rail from RIDDER! This grab bar can be installed near the washbasin or toilet and is equipped with a fall safety mechanism that will cause the rail to slide downwards slowly and in a controlled manner. The grab rail can be folded away when not in use and is delivered with all necessary mounting accessories. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Steel . Length: 55.5 cm . Diameter of bracket: Approximately √ò 3.2 cm . Mounting plate dimensions: Approximately 12.8 x 30 cm (W x H) . For washbasin and WC area . Ergonomic grip . Maximum user weight: 100 kg

