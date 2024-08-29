RIDDER Grab Bar 60 cm Black Aluminium

Keep using your bathtub or shower independently and confidently with the RIDDER safety grab bar. The grab bar from RIDDER has been tried and tested and has a maximum load capacity of 110 kg. The grab bar made of aluminium and in the absolute trend colour matt black offers you two options for assembly: It can be drilled or glued (screws are included to the delivery, but the glue is not). Additionally, the enclosed mounting material included in the delivery is suitable for attachment to solid brick M20 or reinforced concrete. For other wall types, a specialist company for fastening technology must be consulted! Important information - Colour: Matt black . Material: Aluminium . Bar length: Approx.60 cm . Wall brackets size: Approx. √ò 8 cm . Depth: Approx. 9.4 cm . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Ergonomically shaped . Mounting materials and installation instructions included . Clean with commercially available cleaning products and disinfectants